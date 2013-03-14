Android's Growth Finally Slows Down

After years of unbelievable growth, it looks like Android is finally slowing down.



Today, Google CEO Larry Page announced 750 million Android devices have been activated. The last time Google put out an update on Android activations was 189 days ago on September 5. At that point Google had 480 million Android devices globally.

Doing some maths, it appears Google is averaging 1.4 million devices activated per day. This is very impressive. However, it’s not much of an improvement over the average daily activation rate from September, which was 1.3 million per day.

On a year over year basis, Google is still up significantly, going to 1.4 million today from 850,000 per day at the end of February 2012. However on a sequential basis it looks like Android’s growth is flattening.

Photo: Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.