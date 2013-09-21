CHART OF THE DAY: Android's Fragmentation Problem

Apple released its new operating system for iPhones and iPads, iOS 7, this week. Within two days, more than 47% of iPhone and iPad owners had switched over.
So how does that compare to Android?
There are only 45% of Android devices running Jelly Bean, a version of Android that launched more than a year ago. And fewer than 0.1% of Android users have the very latest version of Android, version 4.3, which launched this July.
Here’s a breakdown from Google and BI Intelligence of the percentage of people using various versions of Android.
