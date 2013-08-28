CHART OF THE DAY: Android Users Love Big Screen Phones

Android users are choosing big screens for their smartphones, says Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, which surveys U.S. smartphone users.

Not that they have much of a choice, since that’s all that’s made by Android phone makers nowadays. Still, we doubt Samsung and HTC would only make big phones if people weren’t buying them.

It’s interesting to think about Apple’s 4-inch iPhone in this context. The vast majority of Android users have big screens. It’s weird that Apple doesn’t offer a bigger iPhone.

