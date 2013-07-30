CHART OF THE DAY: Android Tablets Zoom Past The iPad

It appears Google’s Android is blowing past Apple not just in smartphone market share, but also tablet market share.



According to Strategy Analytics, Android tablets now make up 67% of all devices in the category. Apple’s iOS, which powers the iPad, accounted for 28% of tablets. Other operating systems like Microsoft’s Windows 8 still barely register, but they’re gaining a little momentum.

This mirrors what we’ve seen with smartphone operating systems. Since Google gives its Android OS away for free, manufacturers are able to pump out as many devices running it as they can. As a result, it’s pretty easy for Android to flood the market.

But what’s really interesting is how the gap in tablet platform market share has widened over the past year. Here’s the breakdown.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.