CHART OF THE DAY: The Number One Thing Android Tablets Need To Beat The iPad

What will it take for Android tablets to beat the iPad? A really good price.



That’s the opinion of 1,529 developers polled by IDC. They think the price is more important than Google’s forthcoming Android 3.0 operating system.

The lower the price, the more people likely to buy the tablet. The more people with a tablet, the more people to download apps. So, from a developer perspective, it makes sense.

Don’t Miss: Big Screenshots Of Android 3.0, Google’s Tablet OS

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.