CHART OF THE DAY: Android Surpasses IOS In One Key Area For The First Time

Apple CEO Tim Cook used to make fun of how nobody uses Android tablets — but no longer. According to the latest data from Net Applications, which was charted for us by Statista, Android devices are now used to surf the web more than iOS devices for the first time ever.

What’s crazy is how Apple’s market share of mobile web usage almost doubled Android’s less than a year ago, when iPhones and iPads accounted for nearly 54% of mobile traffic and Android devices counted for only about 29%. Now, Android has closed the gap with Apple and even has a slight advantage over iOS, with 44.62% market share compared to 44.19% for iOS.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.