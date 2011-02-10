CHART OF THE DAY: Android Just Shot Past RIM At Verizon

Over the next few months, we’ll get an idea of what the iPhone’s impact will be on Google Android at Verizon Wireless, which is by far the biggest Android carrier in the U.S.



But for now, we see one clear trend has continued: Android is continuing to hurt RIM at Verizon, according to comScore, with little impact on the iPhone’s continued growth at AT&T. (Meanwhile at AT&T, Android is starting to grow a little faster, and RIM is starting to slide a bit, too, according to comScore.)

Earlier: Android Hasn’t Been Hurting The iPhone — It’s Been Hurting RIM

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: @chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.