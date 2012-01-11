CHART OF THE DAY: Android's Share Collapses For The First Time Ever

Android’s share of the the U.S. smartphone market sales collapsed for the first time ever in November and October as consumers bought up the iPhone 4S. Now that Apple sells the iPhone on Verizon, Sprint and AT&T, it actually closed the gap on Android.



The big question for Apple: Is this is a short term jolt driven by the iPhone 4S which came out in October, or is it a long term trend?

