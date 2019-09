This isn’t exactly killing Android, but it’s still fun to look at. Apple’s latest iteration of iPhone software is on 85% of iPhones, according to Mixpanel data. The latest version of Android, on the other hand, is only on 8.24% of Android phones. Chart via Statista.

