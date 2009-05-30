CHART OF THE DAY: And Ken Lewis Still Hasn't Been Fired...

Now that the banks aren’t on deathwatch, Ken Lewis’s perch atop Bank of America (BAC) looks secure. But a comparison to rival JPMorgan (JPM) reveals just how much value Ken Lewis has destroyed over the past 18 months. If the government hadn’t intervened, Lewis’s second bet–on Merrill Lynch–would have bankrupted Bank of America. But somehow, he still has his job.



