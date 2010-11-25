CHART OF THE DAY: An Awesome Demonstration Of NFL Parity

The NFL is as wide-open as ever. It’s Week 11 and 20 of 32 teams are .500 or better and 19 are within one game of first place in their division, the latest in the year that’s ever happened.



But perhaps there’s no better way to demonstrate the league’s parity than this chart, posted yesterday on Reddit.

Photo: Reddit/danchan22

Starting anywhere along the circle and going clockwise, the first team beat the next team by the score listed between their logos. So the Falcons beat the Bucs 27-21, who in turn defeated the Browns 17-14, and so forth.

The user who posted it, “danchan22,” said he was waiting for Buffalo to win so he could make the chart. “I’ve been waiting, thinking, ‘Come on, dammit, I want a circle!'”

See Also: Check Out These INSANE NFL Uniform Designs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.