For The First Time Ever, Americans Spend More Time Using Mobile Devices Than TV

Dave Smith

For the first time, Americans spent more time on average looking at their mobile devices than at a television screen. Based on Flurry data charted for us by BI Intelligence, Americans spent an average of 2 hours and 57 minutes a day on a mobile device, compared to 2 hours and 48 minutes in front of a TV set.

Many consumers likely use both screens in tandem, though it’s difficult to quantify the overlap exactly. Nielsen says 84% of consumers use their mobile device as a second, supplementary screen to the TV.

Bii sai cotd time spend mediaBI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.