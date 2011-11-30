CHART OF THE DAY: American Airlines Has Taken A Big Round-Trip Flight

American Airlines parent AMR Corp.’s stock price has fluctuated wildly over the last 8 years.



But after a long journey ultimately resulting in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing today, AMR has ended up right back where it started.

The price of AMR stock started rising at about the time CEO Gerard Arpey took the company’s helm in April 2003, and hit a high on January 19, 2007, with shares trading at $40.66. That was two days after the airline reported its first full-year profit since 2000, making $231 million in 2006 according to the Star-Telegram.

Yesterday, shares closed trading at $1.62, and Arpey announced his retirement. What a wild ride.

Check out share prices since 2003:

