CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon's Stock Price Hits Another All-Time High

Amazon’s stock price soared to an all time high today, closing at $135.91, driven by news that the Kindle smashed sales records in November, and optimism about holiday shopping.



The stock was up 3% for the day, and shares kept lifting after hours. Year to date, it’s up 160%. It really took off after the company delivered a huge third quarter.

For some perspective, about a thousand years ago (1998) our own Henry Blodget said Amazon would one day be worth $400. Today, adjusted for splits, the stock is trading at about $900.

