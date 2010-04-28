CHART OF THE DAY: Books And Music Now Less Than Half Of Amazon's Business

Amazon has very successfully transitioned away from being a site for just buying books, movies, or music.



In its last quarter, Amazon’s sales from other goods, like electronics, was greater than its sales from media like books and music. The New York Times‘ Brad Stone first noted this change last week.

For the first quarter in 2010, Amazon’s media sales totaled $3.51 billion, while sales from electronics and other merchandise totaled $3.7 billion.

In the chart below, we’ve shown sales from media versus the rest, on a trailing four quarters basis. You can see they are now evenly split.

One of the biggest threats to Amazon’s business is the transition away from physical media goods to digital goods. Now that Amazon is selling TVs, shoes, and other hard items that can’t be pirated on the web, Amazon is better positioned for the future.

