CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon's Exploding Headcount In Context

Jay Yarow
When Amazon reported a miss on earnings a few weeks back, one number in the filing really jumped out — its exploding headcount.

It added 4,200 employees during the quarter, bringing the total to 39,700. That’s a 45% gain on a year over year basis, and it’s almost double what Amazon had in 2008.

Todd Bishop at GeekWire took a look at Amazon’s hiring and charted it out against Microsoft and Google. You can see Microsoft’s headcount is flat, while Google’s is growing, albeit at a slower pace than Amazon.

chart of the day amazon google microsoft headcount

