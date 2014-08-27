CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon's Biggest Acquisitions

Amazon pulled the rug out from under Google on Monday when the company purchased video game streaming site Twitch.tv for $US970 million in cash. Previous reports said Google would be the one buying Twitch, which was reportedly sought after by Yahoo as well.

While the Twitch acquisition is a huge move for Amazon, it’s only the second-largest single purchase from the retail giant, according to company data that was charted for us by Statista. Amazon’s biggest acquisition came in 2009, when it picked up Las Vegas-based online shoe shop Zappos, for a whopping $US1.2 billion. Of all of Amazon’s purchases, however, the most important may have been the 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems, which created Amazon’s incredibly efficient systems for picking, packing, and shipping items from its mammoth warehouses to consumers’ doorsteps.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

