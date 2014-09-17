CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon Spends A Ton Of Money To Advertise Itself On Google

Google’s main source of revenue is its advertising platform, AdWords — but it’s also the key portal for businesses to have their products seen on the web, and in search results. Companies pay millions of dollars to Google each year for quality real estate in Google, but no company spends more than Amazon, which reportedly dropped $US157.7 million on US search ads in Google last year.

According to a new ranking from Ad Age DataCenter charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, Amazon spent nearly more than double the amount on Google search ads as the next group on the list, Priceline Group, which owns several properties related to travel-related purchases like airline tickets and hotel stays. But even though Amazon is spending a lot of capital to put its business ahead of others in search and display ads, the company also generated $US750 million in ad revenue last year, and is expected to earn more than $US1 billion this year, according to eMarketer.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

