CHART OF THE DAY: Amazon Runs Away With Retailing Pt. II

We’ve updated our chart demonstrating Amazon’s amazing retail growth.



When last we looked Amazon was running away with retail sales compared to competitors. Today, it’s sprinting away with it.

We used the first quarter of 2003 as our base, then took a look at the growth in sales from Amazon, E-Commerce, and offline retail sales.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.