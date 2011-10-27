CHART OF THE DAY: Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Right Now

This is Amazon in a nutshell: Impressive, consistent sales growth, coupled with declining profit margins.



Why is income down? Because Amazon is pouring money into fulfillment centres, its web services, and the Kindle platform. These investments are laying the foundation for Amazon’s future.

Although the stock market tends to freak out at things like this, this is what Amazon has done for the last 10 years, and it’s allowed Jeff Bezos to build an incredible global franchise.

