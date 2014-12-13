The Astounding Explosion In Amazon Prime Members

It’s the busiest time of the year for shoppers and merchants alike, but Amazon Prime members have the added benefit of free two-day shipping from the online retail giant. The program’s perks also include access to Amazon’s media libraries, where users can stream music, movies, and TV shows for just $US99 a year.

Based on estimates charted for us by BI Intelligence, membership in Amazon Prime has spiked over the last year, and is expected to reach roughly 58 million worldwide by the end of 2014. Bundling so many services into Amazon Prime seems to be working: According to RBC data, 40% of Prime members have spent more than $US200 on the website in the last 90 days, compared to only 13% of non-Prime members.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

