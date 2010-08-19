CHART OF THE DAY: Almost A Third Of U.S. Households Have Cut The Landline Cord

Cut your landline cord and use wireless as your main form of phone communication? You’re hardly alone.
Almost 30% of U.S. households have cut the cord, up from about 25% a year ago, via a Citi Investment Research report by analyst Jason Bazinet.
Over the past nine quarters, so-called “wireless substitution” has accelerated, with more than 1% of households cutting the cord every quarter, or 5% per year, Bazinet writes.
That’s bad news for the big U.S. telcos like AT&T and Verizon, but it’s also positive for the big U.S. wireless companies, like… AT&T and Verizon.
