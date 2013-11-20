CHART OF THE DAY: The OECD Has All The Advice Tony Abbott Needs In This One Slide

Overnight the OECD gave Australia some unsolicited advice on the high cost of labour in the economy as well as the recent move on house prices.

The upshot was that the economy is still vulnerable if the Abbott government cuts expenditure too far.

Coincidentally, last week the OECD released a great infographic which shows perhaps why they not only hold the view that the economy might be vulnerable, but also that the cuts to the budget and the public service are unnecessary.

Besides the deficit being a little bigger than average, Australian Government finances look in pretty good shape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.