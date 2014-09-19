CHART OF THE DAY: Alibaba Is A Rocket Ship

The Amazon.com of China (though it’s much bigger than Amazon), Alibaba will finally begin trading shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, which is expected to be the largest IPO ever for a tech company. The company is expected to price the IPO at $US66, but that figure may jump once trading starts.

Here’s why: Based on company data charted for us by Business Insider Intelligence, Alibaba’s revenue has shot up in recent years, reaching $US2.6 billion in the most recent quarter, which was up from $US1.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago. While its growth is not as explosive as it was two years ago, Alibaba is still consistently posting strong results each quarter, especially since Alibaba’s family of e-commerce sites sell four times more “stuff” than eBay.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.