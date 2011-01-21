CHART OF THE DAY: Al Davis Has Lost His Patience For Head Coaches

Yesterday, Al Davis introduced new head Oakland head coach Hue Jackson as “a flame that will burn for a long time in the hearts and minds of Raider Nation.”



But how long is a long time in Davis’ mind? Jackson is the sixth head coach in last 10 seasons since Jon Gruden was traded to the Buccaneers for a pair of first-round picks.

Jackson replaces Tom Cable who appeared to have the Raiders moving in the right direction. Oakland was sixth in the NFL at 25.6 points per game and finished 8-8. It was the first non-losing season since the Raiders went to the Super Bowl following the 2002 season.

Davis became the principal owner of the Raiders in 1972 and three of his first four coaches were at the helm for at least 90 games. Of the eight coaches since then, only one (Gruden) has lasted more than 50 games.

Here is a look at the tenure of every coach under the reign of King Davis. (Note: John Madden became coach of the Raiders in 1969.)

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

