CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Much The Big Brands Spend On Google

Over the weekend, Ad Age published a look inside Google’s core business of search after reporter Michael Learmonth obtained internal documents listing how much various brand advertisers spend on keywords.



The biggest spender in the month of June was AT&T who spent $8.08 million trying to direct traffic to its site to sell iPhone 4s. Apple spent less than $1 million for the month. (It’s somewhat humorous Apple helped Google, the company behind Android, pick up almost $9 million for the month.)

While big brand advertisers like AT&T will shell out for search keywords, for the most part Google doesn’t rely on their business. The top 10 advertisers account for less than 5% of Google’s total revenue for the month. (Be sure to read the whole story at Ad Age.)

