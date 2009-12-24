CHART OF THE DAY: AdMob Hits Pause On Growth To Focus On Smartphones

Google is buying mobile ad network AdMob — assuming the Feds let the deal through — to help make Google a ton of money off mobile advertising, as the smartphone market — iPhones, Android phones, BlackBerry devices, etc. — matures.



To do that, AdMob has recently taken its foot off the growth gas pedal, and seems to be dropping some publisher relationships to focus on apps and smartphone sites, especially for Apple’s iPhone.

As a result, AdMob’s overall growth — as measured by billions of ad requests per month — peaked in August at 10.57 billion requests, and has declined over each of the past three months, to 9.76 billion requests in November. Meanwhile, ad requests from Apple iPhones and iPod touch devices have continued their strong growth, highlighting the future of AdMob’s business.

What happened? Our understanding is that AdMob is being more selective over the publishers it works with, and is limiting traffic from some less desirable publishers, based on how they perform for advertisers.

This makes sense, as the company’s focus right now should be on courting all the top smartphone app publishers and mobile Web publishers, improving its products and revenue opportunities, and preparing to integrate with Google. The major growth opportunity for smartphone ads is still on the horizon.

