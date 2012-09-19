CHART OF THE DAY: Morgan Stanley Expects A Horrible Finish For The Market This Year

Last December, Morgan Stanley’s Adam Parker set an S&P target of 1167 on global GDP slowdown, weak corporate earnings, a rising dollar and companies’ bearish inventory-to-sales ratios.



Butt he market has been strong, so has he thrown in the towel?

Today, he announced he is going 1167 or bust.

Here are his cases:

In case you didn’t know, the S&P stands at 1457.

In a massive presentation on his year-end predictions, Parker explains why:

Earnings growth is very poor.

Earnings are volatile, and that’s also ominous.

Historically, extreme rates (both high and low) are bearish. Our current sub-zero interest rates are bad.

Historic price-to-earnings ratios at this time of year suggest a downturn. “Investors are overpaying for cyclical earnings!” he exclaims, adding, “most industry groups appear to be over-earning right now.”

