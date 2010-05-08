CHART OF THE DAY: Here's How Much Tech Companies Spend On Advertising

Yahoo plans to spend $80 million on the next leg of its big ad campaign. If that sounds like a lot, that’s because it is. It’s almost double the amount Yahoo spent on advertising last year and 40 times what rival AOL spent on advertising in 2009.



WPP-owned Kantar Media provided us with data on tech companies’ 2009 total ad spend across print, online, radio, tv, and outdoor. We also plotted the ad spend as a percentage of revenue to see which company gets the most from the least.

Yahoo spent $45 million on ads last year, second most among Internet companies. eBay’s $89 million ad spend led the way, especially when shown as a per cent of revenue. Of these companies, Google spent just $11 million on ads, which is the least as per cent of revenue. (This makes sense, because Google rarely advertises on TV.)

Another interesting thing in the data: Apple spends half as much on ads as Microsoft, and appears to get more out them. This sort of surprised us, as it seems that iPhone ads are constantly on TV.

