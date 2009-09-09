CHART OF THE DAY: Breaking Down The Advertising Apocalypse

Compared to the same period a year ago, U.S. ad spending declined 15.4% during the first half of 2009, Nielsen reports.



We’ve broken out that overall decline by various media in the chart below.

The only bright spot is cable TV advertising, which managed to grow 1.5% year-over-year. Internet advertising fared OK, shrinking just 1%. The rest was ugly.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aa6c0d7f0ac391306e7b436/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

