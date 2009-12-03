CHART OF THE DAY: Is Twitter In Trouble?

New users aren’t signing up for Twitter like they used to, according to numbers provided to WebProNews by a developer with access to Twitter’s API.



9.4 million users tweeted for the first time in July, and that monthly total has only declined in the four months since.

Keep in mind, though, that while the month-over-month numbers don’t look great, Twitter is still growing at a much faster pace at the end of 2009 than it was in the beginning. 7.1 million new users tweeted in November 2009, whereas only 1.3 million people joined the service in January.

And, to be fair, Twitter’s growth numbers spiked like crazy when Oprah joined the site in the spring, and again when the world media began calling Iran’s revolt the “Twitter Revolution.” It’s unrealistic to expect those kinds of surges to sustain themselves.

Still, we’re sure the investors who made Twitter a $1 billion company only a couple a months ago aren’t happy to see the site’s growth losing steam for four months straight.

(One way Twitter could fix the problem? Do a much better job of explaining to new users how the thing works.)

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1729c800000000000ed64b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="SAI Chart Twitter 12/03" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email State First Name Last Name

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.