CHART OF THE DAY: Acer Leaves Dell In The Dust, Closes In On HP

Taiwanese computer maker Acer posted another solid quarter of PC sales, according to new data from Gartner. The company has left Dell in the dust, and now it’s gunning for HP, at least in unit sales.



Acer’s growth is fuelled by the Asian and emerging markets. It has also successfully ridden the explosion in netbook demand. That’s drying up now, though thanks to the iPad. (And Acer probably won’t be able to make a tablet as nice as Apple’s.)

