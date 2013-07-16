CHART OF THE DAY: A Year After Marissa Mayer Takes Over Yahoo, Its Search Share Hits A New Low

When Marissa Mayer took over as Yahoo CEO a year ago many assumed she’d be able to fix Yahoo’s lagging search business. Well, the latest data from comScore shows Yahoo’s share of the search market is at an all-time low.



This is a problem for Yahoo because the search business is almost all profit for Yahoo. For all the changes Mayer has made to the company’s culture, the underlying performance of a key asset like search is still weak. This is a bit worrisome for the long run.

