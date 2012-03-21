CHART OF THE DAY: This Is Going To Be A Peak Decade For Global Growth

Goldman came out today with a huge bullish call on equities, arguing that stocks are ridiculously cheap, especially when compared to bonds.



But the call isn’t just about relative valuation: the call is all about real prospects for growth, which is what investors really crave.

And though you might think that things are slowing down around the world, Goldman argues just the opposite, that the 2010-2019 period has more growth potential than any decade between 1980 to 2050.

Sure, developed markets aren’t growing as fast as they used to be. And even the BRICs are slowing down. BUT, because the BRICs are so big now, and because the N-11 countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Turkey, South Korea, and Vietnam) are growing so fast, the net effect is that this decade could be a monster.

Click to enlarge

