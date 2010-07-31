CHART OF THE DAY: A Few More Quarters Like This, And Growth Will Be Finished

This morning’s GDP report confirmed a sharp slowdown from the blistering growth in Q4 ’09 and Q1’10.



This look back through recent quarters, published by White House economist Christina Romer, offers a nice visualisation of where we might be going.

Suffice to say, a few more quarters like this, and that bar will be negative again. This is what keeps James Bullard up at night.

