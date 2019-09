This chart is getting a lot of buzz today, and the lesson is obvious…



Thanks to ongoing legal and reputational concerns, the CDS market suggests that Goldman is now a bigger credit risk than Citigroup — once the poster child of a “bad bank.”

Among other things, the company is waiting for a subpoena, and just got trashed by Matt Taibbi.

