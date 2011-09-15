CHART OF THE DAY: Stocks Are Experiencing Deja-Deja-Vu

This is a testament to the buoyancy of the market right now.



In this incredibly news-filled, volatile week, we’ve now had three identical days that started off with heavy selling in the morning, followed by aggressive buying.

Today is looking like it’s going to be the most extreme, with the Dow up over 220

Check out this 3-day chart of S&P futures via FinViz. Each day is identical.

