CHART OF THE DAY: Stocks Are Experiencing Deja-Deja-Vu

Joe Weisenthal
button more charts
button chart prev
button chart next

This is a testament to the buoyancy of the market right now.

In this incredibly news-filled, volatile week, we’ve now had three identical days that started off with heavy selling in the morning, followed by aggressive buying.

Today is looking like it’s going to be the most extreme, with the Dow up over 220

Check out this 3-day chart of S&P futures via FinViz. Each day is identical.

chart of the day, s&p 500 futures, sept 2011

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.