CHART OF THE DAY: Another Reason Google TV Is Doomed

Gaming consoles are the new media hubs, according to data from Nielsen. About one quarter of the people that own a Xbox, Wii, or PlayStation are using them to watch web video.



This is a pretty impressive number, and it’s interesting to think about in light of Google TV and Apple TV. If many console users are already streaming video, then there’s less need for either Apple or Google’s boxes.

Further, a Logitech Revue running Google TV software goes for $300. An Xbox 360 with Kinect goes for about the same amount. Would you rather have an advanced gaming machine with some web streaming, or device for just web video that only works OK?

