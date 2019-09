You’ve no doubt heard this one before: 2011 is 2008 all over again.



Well if so, we’re due for a big bang collapse right about now. It’s not just that we’re at that point in the calendar, but even the actual direction of the market, with this latest up-blip, is aligned!

From Citigroup…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.