CHART OF THE DAY: A Really Scary Chart For Yahoo

This chart shows why Yahoo quickly needs to figure out a new path for itself.



For all of its success, at its core, Yahoo is still an email business. People use Yahoo email and then from there land on its other properties.

The rise of smartphones and iPads is a problem for Yahoo. On those devices, email is a native application that doesn’t encourage people to checkout Yahoo’s pages.

As you can see in this chart, web-based email usage is cratering for people aged 12-34. Unless Yahoo figures out a way to wean itself from email dependence, it’s going to be in trouble.

What is the future of Yahoo? Our own Nicholas Carlson has a bold idea …

