CHART OF THE DAY: Why Investing In The Internet Is Like Investing In The Cement Business

A VC recently remarked that investing in Internet startups is now basically the same as investing in the “cement business.”



His point was that the two tailwinds that fuelled two eras of explosive growth of business on the Web — rapid Internet adoption in the 1990s and the mass switchover from dial-up to broadband earlier this decade — have petered out. And so they have.

(Here’s hoping mobile will save us.)



