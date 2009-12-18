CHART OF THE DAY: Port Data Shows Huge Global Recovery

Few things are more important to a good economic recovery than positive international trade trends. And on this front, we’ve seen substantial improvement in North American seaborne container trade most recently.



Based on port data compiled by Citi’s Mathey Troy in his latest ‘Port Report’, North American loaded container volumes fell only 0.3% year over year during the current fourth quarter to date. (Shown as ‘4QTD’ below)

This is a huge reversal from the double digit volume declines experienced previously, and indicates that container volumes could deliver year over year growth by the first quarter of 2010.

Many would argue that the trade rebound shown below is supported by government stimulus of titanic proportions. If so, let’s hope it stays afloat on its own.

