CHART OF THE DAY: Look, Retail Sales Actually Grew From Last Year

Here’s your consumer rebound. According to Horowitz & Company retail sales were up an incredibly thin 0.07% in October compared to last year. Of course, that’s virtually nothing, and we’re comparing it to a month where everyone thought the world is coming to an end. But still!



Notably some higher-end companies such as Nordstrom have shown impressive percentage gains most recently. Nordstrom went from a 2.4% year over year decline in September to a 6.5% gain in October. Unless we’re mistaken about Nordstrom’s product line, you can’t blame that on Cash for Clunkers.

