In addition to the stock carnage today, the most alarming action was at the short end of the yield curve, where rates have basically hugged the 0%-line for ages.



Here’s a look at 2-year Treasury futures (via CME), which fell notably today, before bouncing back (marginally).

People are worried about getting paid.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.