CHART OF THE DAY: 18–29-Year-Olds Use Their Phones Totally Different From Older People

Young people have a totally different take on acceptable smartphone usage than older people. We did had Survey Monkey conduct a nationwide survey on how people are using their smartphones. Below, you can see a split in attitudes among people aged 18-29 and aged 49-60. The younger people think it’s OK to answer the phone during dinner. The older folks do not.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.