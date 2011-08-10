CHART OF THE DAY: Treasuries Give S&P The Finger

Today, a banker rented a plane carrying a banner with a statement insulting the S&P, and had it fly by its office.



Meanwhile, the S&P is getting slapped in another manner.

Treasuries have gone bananas since that Friday downgrade, and now the 10-year is yielding just 2.12%.

When the market wants to fly to safety, Treasuries are clearly a top destination.

Here’s a look at 10-year Treasury futures, via CME, since the week began.

