You probably already knew that stocks are down for the decade, but here’s what you might not have realised: every other asset class you can imagine is up during the same time period.



That includes not only fixed income, but commodities and even real estate.

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff provides the classic chart.

Oof.

