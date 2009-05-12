CHART OF THE DAY: The Slow, Painful Death Of Landline Telephones

By the end of 2008, 20% of U.S. households had unplugged their landline phones and gone exclusively wireless, say surveys by the U.S. National centre for Health Statistics. That’s a huge increase from early 2005, when only about 7% of U.S. households were wireless-only.



This is mixed news for phone companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), which have been able to become wireless giants at the expense of their legacy home-phone businesses.

Follow the Chart Of The Day on Twitter: www.twitter.com/chartoftheday

Get This Delivered To Your Inbox

You can get this dropped in your inbox every afternoon as The Chart Of The Day. It’s a simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. All we need is your email address (though we’d love your name and state, too, if you’re willing to share it). Sign up below!

Email

First Name

Last Name

State

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.