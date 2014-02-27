American Military Dominance In One Staggering Chart

Despite a proposed slashing of U.S. Army personnel to pre-World War II levels, American military might is beyond question.

This chart from April 2013, which is making the rounds again, shows that America’s 2012 defence budget surpassed that of the next 10 countries combined.

Peter G. Peterson Foundation Defence spending accounts for about 20 per cent of all U.S. federal spending.

Another example of American military dominance is all of the world’s aircraft carriers: The U.S. has 19 aircraft carriers (including 10 massive ones), compared to 12 operated by other countries.

