This chart shows the US's astonishing defence capabilities -- along with their massive price tag

Since the end of the Cold War, the US has been the world’s unquestioned dominant military power.

Although defence spending has been shrinking since its high in 2010, the US’ budget in 2014 still surpassed the combined expenditures of China, Saudi Arabia, Russia, the UK, Franch, Germany, Japan, India, and South Korea.

The military budget of China, the world’s second-largest military spender, was still only 22% of the US’s in 2014.

This enormous budget allows the US to field the most cutting-edge hardware while investing in future technologies. The following graphic from the University of Texas at El Paso Connect highlights some of the US’s defence capabilities — and the massive price tag that comes along with them.

NOW WATCH: How the US military spends its billions



